Co-warehousing Company Saltbox Opens Doral Outpost

The WeWork of warehouses has landed in Miami.

Saltbox — a startup that offers ready-to-use, flexible industrial space to entrepreneurs and small businesses — opened an outpost this week in Doral at 1701 NW 84th Avenue, just west of Miami International Airport, past Route 826.

The location offers 31,000 square feet of leasable industrial space, which includes 68 warehouse suites, some of which feature conference rooms, flex storage, access to loading docks and a studio. The co-warehousing company signed a lease with landlord Prologis, one of the country’s largest industrial investors.

“Miami is at the heart of South Florida’s startup and small business scene, and expanding our footprint into the market has been a top priority for Saltbox,” Saltbox CEO and co-founder Tyler Scriven said in a statement.

Some customers have already started to move in. A spokesperson for Saltbox declined to say how many clients have signed up or the extent to which Salbox’s space is occupied, only divulging that “the location had a waitlist of hundreds prior to opening.”

The location is Salbox’s first in Florida and its 11th in the U.S. In November, the co-warehousing company announced a $35 million Series B funding round, bringing its total funding to $56 million.

Prologis likely gained control of the 114,968-square-foot warehouse in Doral by acquiring the companies listed as the property’s owners in Miami-Dade County property records, New World Partners and AMB Property Corporation, which paid $1.07 million for the site in 1993.

A representative for Prologis declined to comment.

