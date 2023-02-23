Pickleball Club Swings Into Long Island City

New York is getting yet another pickleball court.

CityPickle, a new local pickleball club chain, is opening its first indoor location at 9-03 44th Road in Long Island City, Queens, The New York Post reported. The club will occupy 10,110 square feet on the ground floor of the building, a low-rise industrial building between Ninth and 10th streets, near the East River waterfront.

Asking rent in the 10-year lease was $42.50 per square foot, the Post reported.

The building, which rises two and a half stories with setbacks, was completed during the pandemic and is one of the first new industrial properties to be built in Long Island City in decades.

The club will include four reservable courts, a restaurant with cocktails and retractable garage-style glass doors. CityPickle plans to offer private lessons, classes and organized pickleball leagues.

Pickleball — a racket sport that’s been called a hybrid of tennis, badminton and Ping-Pong — has been on the rise in recent years with plenty of courts popping up in the city.

CityPickle previously opened two short term pop-up courts at Hudson Yards last October and at the TWA Hotel at John F. Kennedy Airport in November. Last year, Court 16 inked a deal for 7,000 square feet in the Financial District to open a tennis and pickleball facility while fitness chain Life Times opened one in Hell’s Kitchen this week.

Caleb Petersen and Ravi Idnani of Newmark represented CityPickle in the transaction, while Jonathan Rothstein, Kostas Alafoyiannis and Ryan Maltz of Greiner-Maltz Real Estate handled it for the landlord Barone Management. Both sets of brokers didn’t immediately return requests for comment.