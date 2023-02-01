New Movie Studio Coming to Red Hook Waterfront

A 330,000-square-foot film studio designed by Bjarke Ingels is planned for the waterfront in Red Hook, Brooklyn.

Samson Stages, a film and TV production studio which has two soundstages in Red Hook, announced plans Wednesday to build a new production facility on the waterfront next to the Red Hook Grain Terminal. The news was first reported by The Real Deal.

The new studio and soundstage building will rise at 744 Clinton Street, which is currently the site of an early 20th century warehouse and a wholesale lighting supplier, Sunshine Lighting. Bjarke Ingels Group will design the $400 million project, which will include eight stacked soundstages, outdoor terraces on each of the three floors, parking and a lobby cafe, according to Samson Stages.

There will also be public outdoor green space in front of the building, along the waterfront.

Vanta Developers, a real estate firm in which Samson co-founder Charles Sobel is a principal, will handle the development of the project.

“This project is truly transformational, and I am excited to begin construction on the brand new soundstages and studios,” said Sam Geiger, the co-founder and CEO of Samson Stages. “The new addition to Samson Stages will create jobs, will give the neighborhood a new waterfront park, and will continue to make New York the center of TV and film production.”

Samson Stages currently operates two soundstages totalling 20,000 square feet at 740 Hicks Street in Red Hook, next to the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.

While New York City’s film and TV industry is still dwarfed by Los Angeles, film studios have boomed around the city in recent years. Robert DeNiro is working on a studio development in Astoria, Queens, which is already home to Silvercup and Kaufman Astoria Studios.

