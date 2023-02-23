Metropolis Group Takes 13K SF at 120 Broadway

By February 23, 2023 4:00 pm
120 Broadway, also known as the Equitable Building. Photo: Silverstein Properties

Construction consultants Metropolis Group will swap its Financial District offices for new, slightly smaller digs nearby.

Metropolis signed a six-year sublease to take 12,700 square feet at 120 Broadway from sublandlord VillageCare, a non-profit healthcare organization, Crain’s New York Business first reported. Metropolis’ broker JLL did not disclose the asking rent in the deal. 

Metropolis plans to ditch its 17,250-square-foot offices at 22 Cortlandt Street later this year for the 40-story Broadway building and was drawn to the tower’s amenities, said JLL’s Michael Berman, who represented Metropolis in the deal.

“Like many office tenants in today’s market, Metropolis Group has chosen to relocate to space that provides their employees with best-in-class amenities and services,” Berman said in a statement.

Landlord Silverstein Properties spent $52 million in 2019 to renovate the landmarked building, decking it out with a rooftop terrace, cafè, food hall and 8,000-square-foot indoor lounge, New York YIMBY reported. 

Dara McQuillian, Silverstein’s chief marketing and communications officer, said the landlord was “delighted” to add Metropolis to the property’s roster of tenants, which includes structural engineering company Thornton Tomasetti, architectural firm Beyer Blinder & Belle and the YMCA

Cushman & Wakefield’s David Lebenstein and Frank Cento represented Village Care in the deal. Lebenstein and Centro did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

Spokespeople for Village Care and Metropolis Group did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.

