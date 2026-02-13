Meta to Build $10B Data Center Campus in Indiana

U.S. data center investment is certainly vacuuming up a lot of money.

Facebook and Instagram parent Meta announced this week that it has invested $10 billion to start construction on a 1,500-acre data center campus in Lebanon, Ind.

The campus is set to comprise 13 total buildings spanning 4 million square feet, including 10 data center buildings and three facilities for logistics, warehousing and administrative services, the Indiana Capital Chronicle reported.

The project is also expected to deliver 1 gigawatt of capacity — which will be able to handle both AI workloads and the company’s core products — and create more than 4,000 construction jobs and 300 operational positions, according to Meta.

Meta said in the announcement that it is working with local partners in Indiana’s Boone County to “address critical needs,” as it is “committed to having a positive impact on the communities in which [it] operates.”

“By choosing Lebanon, Meta is not only investing in our community, but is also strengthening the critical digital infrastructure that powers the modern world,” Matt Gentry, mayor of Lebanon, said in a statement. “This partnership positions Lebanon as a key player in a vital national industry while also providing a stable, long-term tax base that allows us to invest in our city’s future while keeping the local tax burden low for our residents.”

The new data center represents Meta’s second site in Indiana, after it announced an $800 million, 619-acre data center facility in Jeffersonville in 2024.

“At Meta, we’re building the infrastructure that will power the next generation of AI technology, and Lebanon is now at the heart of that effort,” Rachel Peterson, vice president of data centers at Meta, said in a statement. “We’ve been proud to call Indiana home since 2024, and this project deepens that commitment, creating local jobs, supporting the community, and partnering with state and local leaders to drive real impact across the region.”

Meta also added that it will match 100 percent of its new data center’s energy use with clean energy, and the data center will achieve LEED Gold certification once it is operational.

A spokesperson for Meta did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

It’s unclear when the new Lebanon data center will be completed, but the project comes as part of a major data center investment for Meta, which has deployed hundreds of billions of dollars toward the sector and related powering facilities.

Last February, Meta was in talks to secure a roughly $35 billion financing package from an investor group led by Apollo Global Management for a major data center project in the U.S., as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Before that, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was reported to have been mulling plans to build a roughly $200 billion data center campus for Meta’s AI projects, with company executives eyeing potential developments in Wyoming, Texas and Louisiana.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.