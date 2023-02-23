Liakas Law Nearly Doubles 40 Wall Street Footprint to 27K SF

Personal injury firm Liakas Law is nearly doubling its space at The Trump Organization’s 40 Wall Street after only a year and a half in the building, Commercial Observer has learned.

The firm recently took 13,100 square feet in the building, adding to its 13,445 square feet it already had and bringing its total footprint to 26,545 square feet across the 34th, 48th and 50th floors of the Financial District building, according to tenant broker Savills.

The term is for 15 years from the time it first occupied the office in September 2021, asking rent was $55 per square foot.

“Liakas Law’s expansion is reflective of the firm’s significant and rapid workforce growth, as well as its desire to plant its flag at 40 Wall Street – a location that has exceeded leadership’s expectations,” Peter Cipriano, managing director at Savills who represented the tenant, said in a statement. “Once complete, the firm’s new-state-of-the-art space will accommodate more than 20 new attorneys and over a dozen support staff.”

Myles Fennon represented The Trump Organization in-house.

“40 Wall Street is one of the most iconic commercial buildings in New York City and we are so proud to continue our relationship with Liakas Law in this fantastic, long-term lease,” spokesperson for the Trump Organization said in a statement.

Liakas Law shares the 72-story building with coworking firm Jay Suites, which signed a 12-year lease for 50,000 square feet on the 27th to 29th floors of the tower situated between William and Nassau streets in May.

