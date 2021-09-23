Liakas Law is moving east.

The law firm signed a 15-year lease to relocate from its 65 Broadway offices to 13,445 square feet at The Trump Organization’s 40 Wall Street, Commercial Observer has learned. A representative for tenant broker Savills did not disclose the asking rent.

“Liakas Law has experienced a tremendous amount of growth since its founding several years ago,” Savills’ Peter Cipriano said in a statement. “The firm’s leadership team tapped us to identify a high-quality space that will allow them to attract and retain talent for many years to come.”

The law firm plans to relocate to its new offices on the 48th and 50th floors of the 47-story 40 wall, also known as the Trump Building, in the second quarter of next year, Cipriano said. The move means Liakas will expand its footprint in the Financial District by about 5,000 square feet from its approximately 8,600-square-foot offices just west of the New York Stock Exchange.

The New York City law firm is not the only one to relocate to the building. KI Legal left 90 Broad Street for the 927-foot-tall Trump Building in May, in a deal for 9,200 square feet, where asking rents were $56 a square foot, Commercial Observer reported. KI Legal occupies the 49th floor, sandwiched between Liakas Law’s two floors at the property.

The neo-Gothic tower was first built in 1936 and landmarked by the city in 1995, when Trump ground leased the building, CO reported.

Savills’ Cipriano and Daniel Thompson handled the deal for Liakas Law. Myles Fennon represented the Trump Organization in-house. Fennon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

