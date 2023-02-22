IT Firm LeverX Relocates HQ from Bay Area to Miami

Tech company LeverX has moved its global headquarters from Silicon Valley’s El Camino Real to Miami, the company announced.

The company, which provides information technology services, is now based at Wells Fargo Center, on the second floor of the 47-story skyscraper. While the company has 1600 employees globally, around 30 are based in Miami and will occupy the new office, a spokesperson for LeverX said.

SEE ALSO: Abbey Brewing Company Eyes Cocktail Lounge on Alton Road

“Our new home will enable us to better meet the needs of our customers and collaborate with our partners, both in the U.S. and around the world,” LeverX’s co-founder and chairman of the Board, Dr. Victor Lozinski, said in a statement.

LeverX, which has 10 offices worldwide, will keep its base in Mountain View, Cal. Other offices are located in Germany, Dubai and Tashkent, Uzbekistan, among others.

“Miami’s convenient central location will allow LeverX to increase the effectiveness of communications with customers across multiple countries and time zones and streamline operations between its offices across North America, Europe, Central Asia, and the Middle East,” a company statement added.

Since the pandemic hit in 2020, a slew of tech companies have opened up shop in Miami, in part incited by the lobbying efforts of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. These include Keith Rabois’ Founders Fund and Open Store as well as Blockchain.com.

The brokers representing Wells Fargo Center’s owner, MetLife Investment Management, Cushman & Wakefield’s Brian Gale, Andrew Trench, and Ryan Holtzman, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.