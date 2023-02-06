CIM Group Plans More Offices in Hollywood

The L.A.-based developer bought Hollywood Cemex plant in 2022

By February 6, 2023 12:45 pm
reprints
Cemex Hollywood Concrete Plant on La Brea Avenue.
Cemex Hollywood Concrete Plant on La Brea Avenue. Google Maps

CIM Group, one of the most active developers in Los Angeles, has added yet another project to its pipeline.

The firm filed plans with the city to redevelop a portion of the Cemex Hollywood Concrete Plant near the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and La Brea Avenue, on the border with the city of West Hollywood. 

SEE ALSO: First Housing Development Under SoHo Rezoning Proposed for 277 Canal

Designed by Retail Design Collaborative, the proposal for the eastern part of the property calls for a seven-story mixed-use building with 78,000 square feet of office and commercial space on the top three floors and ground level, along with two subterranean levels and three above-grade levels for parking. The western half of the property will be a separate project in West Hollywood.

Urbanize first reported on the proposed plan at 1011 North Sycamore Avenue. Records show CIM Group bought the 1.6-acre property for $17.3 million in June 2022.

“La Brea Avenue is a prominent commercial corridor that is a hub for entertainment businesses along with a thriving mix of retail, restaurant and cultural venues,” said CIM co-founder Shaul Kuba in a statement when the firm acquired the property.

CIM Group is particularly active in Hollywood as well as the West Adams neighborhood, where it’s advancing a larger plan to reshape the community, but the firm also has deals around the region. Its growing list of projects in the works includes a five-story building with 114 apartments near Western Avenue and West Jefferson Boulevard; a 146-unit project on Hollywood Boulevard; and a 36-unit project in Echo Park. CIM is also looking for a buyer for The Lot on Formosa, a soundstage and office complex with 540,000 square feet that’s leased to HBO and Showtime.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.

, , , ,
277 Canal Street.
Design + Construction  ·  Neighborhoods
New York City

First Housing Development Under SoHo Rezoning Proposed for 277 Canal

By Mark Hallum
Perkins & Will will design the project for the 5.7-acre site.
Design + Construction  ·  Development
Los Angeles

Hudson Pacific Set to Build Major South LA Office Complex With Food Incubator

By Greg Cornfield
Samson Stage's new studio project at 744 Clinton Street will include public green space.
Design + Construction  ·  Architecture
New York City

New Movie Studio Coming to Red Hook Waterfront

By Rebecca Baird-Remba