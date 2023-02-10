Conveyor Belt Eatery Kura Sushi to Open First NYC Location in Flushing

By February 10, 2023 10:33 am
reprints
Tangram development at 133-15 39th Avenue in Flushing, Queens.
The Tangram development at 133-15 39th Avenue in Flushing, Queens. Image: Tangram

New Yorkers will be able to get their sushi via conveyor belt in Queens this summer.

Kura Sushi inked a 10-year deal to open a 3,040-square-foot revolving sushi bar restaurant in the mall portion of Flushing’s huge Tangram mixed-use project, according to the developers F&T Group and SCG America

Asking rents at Tangram range from $180 to $250 per square foot, said landlord broker Fultonex Realty’s Kevin Siu.

While Kura Sushi has over 600 locations nationally, the Flushing outpost at 37-12 Prince Street will be its first in the five boroughs, according to F&T and SCG. The chain has rapidly expanded since its founding in Japan in 1977, adding eight new stores in 2022 alone, and plans to open another New York restaurant in Carle Place, Long Island, according to Kura Sushi’s website. 

Flushing was a perfect fit for Kura Sushi because of its “rich culinary history,” Hitomi Vinciguerra, Kura Sushi’s director of marketing, said in a statement.

Plus, it didn’t hurt that Tangram’s Renaissance Hotel and 1.2 million square feet of residential condominiums offered Kura plenty of potential customers, Siu said.

“[Kura Sushi] ultimately decided to come to Tangram, I think, because of the design we have for this mall and because Flushing is a commercial hub,” Siu said. “There’s a lot of foot traffic that comes through Flushing.”

Other tenants at Tangram’s 275,000-square-foot mall include Orangetheory Fitness, Regal Cinemas and Goldfish Swim School.

Columbia PartnersChristopher Schmitz represented the tenant in the deal. Schmitz did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.

