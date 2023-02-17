EvoJets Lands at 220 East 23rd Street With 4K-SF Lease

An on-demand jet charter company is kicking the tires and lighting the fires on an office relocation in Midtown East.

Aspen, Colo.-based EvoJets signed a 3,982-square-foot lease for the 13th-floor penthouse at A. Shalom Realty & Management’s 220 East 23rd Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

The company will be leaving on a (proverbial) jet plane from its current New York City headquarters at 405 Lexington Avenue, according to landlord broker JLL, which did not disclose the terms of the deal.

“Flexibility has proven to be a key factor in attracting high-caliber tenants such as EvoJets to 220 East 23rd Street, where the convenience of a move-in-ready office positions the property to outperform other Class B assets in the market,” William Korchak, who represented the landlord alongside Edward DiTolla and Henry Warner of JLL, said in a statement.

Peter Johnson and Leah Zafra from Avison Young represented EvoJets in the deal.

“The turnkey space features multiple outdoor setbacks that span the building’s top two floors, and will EvoJets to attract and retain top-tier talent, promote its unique culture, and allow the business to scale as their business continues its growth,” Johnson said in a statement. “To have found a direct, turnkey leasehold with outdoor space in Midtown South checked all the boxes and proved to be the best fit for our client.”

The penthouse and 10th floor of the building, alternately known as the Media Arts Building, were formerly occupied by mobile phone technology firm Button, which upgraded its footprint to 12,500 square feet in 2017, prior to the pandemic, CO reported at the time.

It’s unclear whether Button still leases space in the building — built between Second and Third avenues in 1921 — since the office exodus.

