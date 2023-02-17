EvoJets Lands at 220 East 23rd Street With 4K-SF Lease

By February 17, 2023 11:26 am
reprints
220 East 23rd Street. Photo: JLL

An on-demand jet charter company is kicking the tires and lighting the fires on an office relocation in Midtown East.

Aspen, Colo.-based EvoJets signed a 3,982-square-foot lease for the 13th-floor penthouse at A. Shalom Realty & Management’s 220 East 23rd Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

SEE ALSO: Berkadia Lends $36M in Shopping Center Recap

The company will be leaving on a (proverbial) jet plane from its current New York City headquarters at 405 Lexington Avenue, according to landlord broker JLL, which did not disclose the terms of the deal.

“Flexibility has proven to be a key factor in attracting high-caliber tenants such as EvoJets to 220 East 23rd Street, where the convenience of a move-in-ready office positions the property to outperform other Class B assets in the market,” William Korchak, who represented the landlord alongside Edward DiTolla and Henry Warner of JLL, said in a statement.

Peter Johnson and Leah Zafra from Avison Young represented EvoJets in the deal.

“The turnkey space features multiple outdoor setbacks that span the building’s top two floors, and will EvoJets to attract and retain top-tier talent, promote its unique culture, and allow the business to scale as their business continues its growth,” Johnson said in a statement. “To have found a direct, turnkey leasehold with outdoor space in Midtown South checked all the boxes and proved to be the best fit for our client.”

The penthouse and 10th floor of the building, alternately known as the Media Arts Building, were formerly occupied by mobile phone technology firm Button, which upgraded its footprint to 12,500 square feet in 2017, prior to the pandemic, CO reported at the time

It’s unclear whether Button still leases space in the building — built between Second and Third avenues in 1921 — since the office exodus.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

220 East 23rd Street, 405 Lexington Avenue, A. Shalom Realty & Management, Avison Young, EvoJets, JLL
Finance  ·  Leases
Florida

REIT Plans Major Investment in Miami-Area Distribution Development

By Jeff Ostrowski
240 West 37th Street
Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

NY Laser Outlet Bringing 13K-SF Shop to the Garment District

By Mark Hallum
Midtown Skyline of Manhattan, New York shows VIA 57 West at 625 West 57th St. in Hells Kitchen Pyramid and Hudson River, architecture by Bjarke Ingelss Tetrahedron.
Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Look Dine-in Cinemas Plotting First NYC Outpost in Hell’s Kitchen

By Mark Hallum