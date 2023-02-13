Chef Behind ‘The Menu’ Bringing $850 Omakase Pop-Up to Miami

Even in a city not shy about excess, an $850 omakase pop-up might raise a few eyebrows — and fire up the FOMO.

Mila Omakase of South Beach is teaming up with three-star Michelin chef Dominique Crenn to host an omakase pop-up at the restaurant in early March, the restaurant announced. For two nights, 20 patrons can snag a seat at the table for $850 a pop.

The price (not including tax or tip, per the announcement) will get you a two-hour dining experience, a pre-fixe menu and bragging rights.

“It has been a dream of mine to bring Crenn’s Omakase to Miami, and this collaboration with Mila team is going to be amazing,” Crenn said in a statement, as reported by the Miami New Times.

Crenn is the owner of the Michelin-starred Atelier Crenn in San Francisco and the first woman chef in the U.S. to be crowned with a three-star Michelin rating. Among other accolades, she also helped create the singular meal that features in the 2022 movie “The Menu.”

Mila, at 1636 Meridian Avenue near Lincoln Road, was first opened by Riviera Dining Group in 2020 as an Asian fusion rooftop restaurant, and its profile has since skyrocketed. In late 2022, Mila expanded, opening a second floor that includes a 10-seat omakase counter, a lounge with live events, and a members-only club.

The restaurant group, run by Gregory Galy, is also partnering with Mohari Hospitality and Miami-based investor Juan Acero-Riesgo Merino on a larger venue in Little River. The 30,000-square-foot venue, to be called Casa Neos, will also include a members-only beach club, a rooftop lounge and two restaurants, along with a four-room boutique hotel, all at 40 SW North River Drive. The group purchased the property for $9.5 million from Melo Group in 2021, according to property records.

While the omakase price tag may be steep — three times what you’d pay for the second hottest omakase experience in Miami — it’s not entirely out of Mila’s range. The original rooftop restaurant serves a $155 seafood tower and a $250 steak.

Riviera Dining Group did not immediately respond to request for comment.

