Chef Behind ‘The Menu’ Bringing $850 Omakase Pop-Up to Miami

Michelin-starred chef Dominique Crenn partners with Mila Omakase for two nights

By February 13, 2023 4:42 pm
reprints
Dominique Crenn at "The Menu" premiere. Getty Images

Even in a city not shy about excess, an $850 omakase pop-up might raise a few eyebrows — and fire up the FOMO. 

Mila Omakase of South Beach is teaming up with three-star Michelin chef Dominique Crenn to host an omakase pop-up at the restaurant in early March, the restaurant announced. For two nights, 20 patrons can snag a seat at the table for $850 a pop.

SEE ALSO: FDNY Opening 200K-SF Fire Truck Repair Shop in Maspeth

The price (not including tax or tip, per the announcement) will get you a two-hour dining experience, a pre-fixe menu and bragging rights. 

“It has been a dream of mine to bring Crenn’s Omakase to Miami, and this collaboration with Mila team is going to be amazing,” Crenn said in a statement, as reported by the Miami New Times.

Crenn is the owner of the Michelin-starred Atelier Crenn in San Francisco and the first woman chef in the U.S. to be crowned with a three-star Michelin rating. Among other accolades, she also helped create the singular meal that features in the 2022 movie “The Menu.”

Mila, at 1636 Meridian Avenue near Lincoln Road, was first opened by Riviera Dining Group in 2020 as an Asian fusion rooftop restaurant, and its profile has since skyrocketed. In late 2022, Mila expanded, opening a second floor that includes a 10-seat omakase counter, a lounge with live events, and a members-only club.

The restaurant group, run by Gregory Galy, is also partnering with Mohari Hospitality and Miami-based investor Juan Acero-Riesgo Merino on a larger venue in Little River. The 30,000-square-foot venue, to be called Casa Neos, will also include a members-only beach club, a rooftop lounge and two restaurants, along with a four-room boutique hotel, all at 40 SW North River Drive. The group purchased the property for $9.5 million from Melo Group in 2021, according to property records.

While the omakase price tag may be steep — three times what you’d pay for the second hottest omakase experience in Miami — it’s not entirely out of Mila’s range. The original rooftop restaurant serves a $155 seafood tower and a $250 steak. 

Riviera Dining Group did not immediately respond to request for comment. 

Chava Gourarie can be reached at cgourarie@commercialobserver.com.

1636 Meridian Way, Dominique Crenn, Mila Omakase, Riviera Dining Group
58-80 Borden Avenue.
Leases  ·  Industrial
New York City

FDNY Opening 200K-SF Fire Truck Repair Shop in Maspeth

By Rebecca Baird-Remba
Cars in a fenced-in lot at Calverton Executive Airpark in Calverton, New York January 9, 2013 where tens of thousands of vehicles damaged by super storm Sandy are stored. Insurance Auto Auctions Inc., a salvage auto auction company specializing in total-loss vehicles, acquired cars and trucks that were damaged, destroyed or flooded by the storm and needed a place to store them. The company made a deal with the Town of Riverhead to lease the airport land, which is closed during the winter, store the vehicles on runways and taxiways and then auction them online. AFP PHOTO/Stan HONDA (Photo credit should read STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images)
Leases  ·  Industrial
New York City

Insurance Auto Auctions Leases 16 Acres of Industrial Waterfront Lot in Staten Island

By Mark Hallum
The Offices at Village Square in Cross Keys.
Leases  ·  Office
Washington DC

Baltimore’s Offices at Village Square in Cross Keys Hits 95% Occupancy

By Keith Loria