A Miami Beach restaurant group will open three new restaurant restaurants in 2022, the group announced.

Riviera Dining Group, owner of South Beach’s Mila restaurant, is partnering with investment firm Mohari Hospitality to open the eateries. The new concepts build on the success of Mila, a rooftop restaurant at 1636 Meridian Avenue. Its menu features a $155 “seafood tower” and a 32-ounce steak priced at $250.

“In less than two years, Mila has become the go-to destination in the Miami social scene and has huge growth potential both in Florida and beyond,” Mark Scheinberg, founder of Mohari Hospitality, said in a statement.

Mohari Hospitality’s holdings include a resort in Costa Rica and a luxury hotel in Toronto.

One of the new concepts is V by Mila, a 7,900-square-foot venue located below the original Mila restaurant at 1636 Meridian Avenue in Miami Beach. V by Mila has a five-year lease on the space and expects to open in March.

In another deal, Riviera Dining Group and Mohari Hospitality plan to open Casa Neos in Miami in late 2022. The 30,000-square-foot space along the Miami River will include a beach club, a Mediterranean restaurant and a five-room boutique hotel. The operators have a five-year lease on that space, at 40 SW North River Drive in Miami.

In a third deal outside South Florida, the operators will open AVA MediterrAegean in Winter Park in Central Florida.

Jeff Ostrowski can be reached at jostrowski@commercialobserver.com.