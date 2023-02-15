Daniel Boulud Reviving Cafe Boulud in New UES Space

Famed chef Daniel Boulud will revive his much-beloved restaurant Cafe Boulud in a new space on the Upper East Side this year.

The restauranter’s firm Dinex Group and an unnamed partner inked a deal for a 5,000-square-foot eatery on the ground floor of 100 East 63rd Street, according to the New York Post and landlord broker Circle Realty Group’s Jay Futersak. Futersak declined to comment on the terms of the lease.

Cafe Boulud will replace the French joint Vaucluse — which shuttered during the pandemic — at Beekman Tenants Corporation’s 16-story residential building between Park and Lexington avenues, according to the Post.

Boulud plans to offer much of the same mix of classic French fare and international cuisine that the original Cafe Boulud served at the base of the Hotel Surrey, before it closed in May 2021. Cafe Boulud closed once U.K.-based billionaires the Reuben Brothers bought the hotel and leased the restaurant space to Miami-based eatery Casa Tua, Eater reported.

The new Cafe Boulud is far from Boulud’s only Manhattan project. The chef plans to bring a 16,000-square-foot French steakhouse and market to the base of SL Green Realty’s One Madison Avenue in 2024, and he opened a sushi restaurant within Grand Central Terminal last year. On the Upper West Side, Boulud Sud and the more relaxed Bar Boulud occupy spaces near Lincoln Center.

A representative for Dinex did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It’s unclear who brokered the deal for Dinex.

