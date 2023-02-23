Chef Gabriel Kreuther Planning 6K-SF Restaurant at The Spiral

Michelin-starred chef Gabriel Kreuther and business partner Eben Dorros have two culinary concepts cooking a la minute in Hudson Yards.

The pair signed a partnership agreement with Tishman Speyer at 66 Hudson Boulevard, better known as The Spiral, for about 5,700 square feet at the corner of West 34th Street and Hudson Boulevard, according to the landlord.

Additionally, Kreuther and Dorros also have plans for a cafè on the ground floor of the building at West 35th Street and Hudson Boulevard that will serve caffeine by day and wine by night. The cafe will span about 2,200 square feet, according to Tishman Speyer.

“We plan to create these separate dining experiences that reflect the tastes of the neighborhood and community, both places to enjoy on any occasion,” Kreuther said in a statement.

Both of his new restaurants in the Spiral are slated to open in 2024.

“Our partnership with Chef Gabriel and Eben aligns with our vision for heightened dining experiences at The Spiral,” Tishman Speyer managing director Amir Sperling said in a statement. “We have no doubt that their incredibly talented team will produce two new culinary standouts for workers, residents, and visitors to the West Side community.”

Kreuther had stints at fine dining heavyweight eateries in the city, including the Restaurant Jean-Georges, before opening up his eponymous spot in 2015, which has garnered rave reviews.

The 66-story, 1,031-foot tall building will also see another restaurant concept — Peruvian-Japanese fusion — by Llama San and Llama Inn chef Erik Ramirez and his business partner Juan Correa in a 6,000-square-foot space on the 10th Avenue side of The Spiral, Commercial Observer previously reported.

