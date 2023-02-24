Fashion Brand Camila and Daum Crystal to Open at Bal Harbour Shops

The Bal Harbour Shops is set to welcome clothing line Camila and French crystal brand Daum. Both companies signed leases for spaces on the top floor of the uber-luxury three-story mall, filings made to Miami-Dade County show.

The womenswear brand, whose dresses cost at least $500, will likely take the shop currently occupied by Agent Provocateur. Camila now operates a store at the Aventura Mall.

It’s unclear whether the Bal Harbour boutique marks an expansion or relocation for Camila and whether Agent Provocateur will close its store or move elsewhere inside the 463,477-square-foot mall. The lingerie brand operates another store in the Miami area at Brickell City Centre.

A spokesperson for the Bal Harbour Shops owner, Whitman Family Development, declined to comment, while representatives for Camila, Daum, and Agent Provocateur did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Located at 9700 Collins Avenue, adjacent to 96th Street, The Bal Harbour Shops is considered one of the most premium malls in the country, home to Chanel, Dior, and Miu Miu. The Prada-owned brand renewed its lease on the first floor last month, according to filings.

The mall is now undergoing a 340,387-square-foot expansion that’s scheduled to be completed in 2024.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.