Abbey Brewing Company Eyes Cocktail Lounge on Alton Road

Abbey Brewing Company, the bar that introduced Miami Beach to craft beer, is looking to open a new establishment a few blocks south.

The brewery is seeking permits to convert 1439 Alton Road, a two-story property, into an “alcohol only establishment” for a cocktail lounge called La Casita, according to a filing made to the city’s Design Review Board.

SEE ALSO: IT Firm LeverX Relocates HQ from Bay Area to Miami

Since opening in 1995, Abbey Brewing Company has become a local favorite, known for its unpretentious scene and handcrafted beers. The bar is now based at 1115 and 1117 16th Street, a single-story building, sandwiched between two restaurants, SuViche and Yardbird Table & Bar. The hospitality group behind Yardbird, 50 Eggs, owns the 6,727-square-foot property.

It’s unclear whether the current location will shutter, or whether the Alton Road location would house both the bar and cocktail lounge. Representatives for Abbey Brewing Company and 50 Eggs did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The landlord of the Alton Road property, Edith Wigoda, could not be reached for comment.

The gross lease area of the Alton Road outpost spans 1,902 square feet, which includes a 747-square-foot indoor seating area big enough to fit up to 50 people.

The new establishment would be open until 5 a.m. The existing bar on 16th Street makes about 35 percent of its revenue between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., according to the filing.

The Design Review Board is scheduled to hear the proposal March 8.

Julia can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.