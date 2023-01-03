White Oak Supplies $55M Construction Loan on Brooklyn Apartments Project

A joint venture between Slate Property Group and Avenue Realty Capital has sealed $55 million of construction financing to build a Brooklyn multifamily development, Commercial Observer can first report.

White Oak Real Estate Capital provided the loan for the JV’s planned 161-unit project in East Williamsburg called 159 Boerum. The 80,000 square-foot building will include 19 affordable housing units and be one of the last delivered under New York State’s recently expired 421a program.

Newmark arranged the transaction with a team led by Dustin Stolly, Jordan Roeschlaub, Daniel Fromm and Daniel Morin.

Located at 159 Boerum Street, the building will comprise 19 stories of residential space and parking spaces for tenants. The property’s amenities will include a fitness center, outdoor space, and doorman and concierge service.

Officials at White Oak, Slate and Avenue Realty did not immediately return requests for comment.

