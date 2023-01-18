Luxury vintage clothing shop What Goes Around Comes Around will turn its Wooster Street pop-up into a permanent retail outpost.

The retailer signed a seven-year lease for an 8,350-square-foot, two-floor space at Zar Property NY’s 113 Wooster Street between Spring and Prince streets, for its second SoHo location, Crain’s New York Business first reported. Asking rent was $250 per square foot.

What Goes Around Comes Around — which focuses on designer brands including Chanel, Hermès and Louis Vuitton — has been a fixture of SoHo since 1993 with a shop at 351 West Broadway.

The store started a renovation of its West Broadway space in 2021 and opened a six-month pop-up at Wooster Street last year, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

What Goes Around Comes Around continued the pop-up for another six months — even after its flagship reopened in May 2022 — and decided to make it more permanent after the extension ran out, the source said.

“We are pleased to push the boundaries and offer the most comprehensive luxury vintage collection in the world between the two locations in SoHo,” Seth Weisser, the owner of What Goes Around Comes Around, said in a statement. “The new store will complement the original flagship as well as serving as a new base of retail operations as we continue to grow our company.”

Zar handled the deal in-house while What Goes Around Comes Around didn’t have any brokers. David Zar, a principal at Zar, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nicholas Rizzi can be reached at nrizzi@commercialobserver.com.