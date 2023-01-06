The Institute for Justice Expands to 58K SF in Arlington

The Institute for Justice, a nonprofit public interest law firm, has expanded its presence at 901 North Glebe Road, a 333,948-square-foot office building in Arlington, Va.

The nonprofit, which has been in the building since 2005, committed to 58,285 square feet, a 14,600-square-foot expansion of its existing 43,685 square feet. This isn’t the first time the Institute for Justice has expanded its space in the building, having increased its space by 14,000 square feet in 2020.

SEE ALSO: Luxury Residential Brokerage The Agency Opening First NYC Office in Greenwich Village

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, the owner of the building, acquired the property in 2013 for $175.6 million. The landlord is currently renovating the building’s amenities and adding a state-of-the-art conference facility and cardio room.

Cresa represented the tenant in the lease.

“The neighborhood continues to thrive and grow around 901 N Glebe, providing for a great live-work-play environment,” Sam Heiber, Cresa’s managing principal, told Commercial Observer. “We were also able to negotiate two full floors, upgraded amenities, and building signage with continued flexibility in the lease for future growth if needed.”

Built in 2005, the 12-story building is near Ballston Metro and the Ballston Quarter Mall.

Joining Heiber in representing the tenant was Mindy Saffer, while the landlord was represented by the Avison Young team of Nicholas Gregorios, Dave Millard, Peter Berk and Wesley Preuss.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.