Retro Environmental Finds Familiar Home for New HQ in Eldersburg, Md.

Retro Environmental, a demolition and environmental services company, has inked a 9,247-square-foot office lease at the Londontown Business Center in Eldersburg, Md. — in the same building where it already rents warehouse space.

Located at 1332 Londontown Boulevard, the two-story, 365,000-square-foot building is owned by investor Adam Khosh, operating as K&S Londontown DE LLC, who acquired the building in 2019.

Retro Environmental, which was acquired in 2022 by Atlanta investor REAC, provides a range of environmental services to support commercial office building and retail shopping center owners, hospitals, schools and military facilities.

The company will use the space as its new headquarters, moving from approximately 3,000 square feet at 5301 Enterprise Street in nearby Sykesville.

MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services represented both sides of the transaction.

“The company already has 18,000 square feet of warehouse space in the building so there was tremendous value for them to move to this location for ease of operations,” Dennis Boyle, vice president of MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services, told Commercial Observer. “The company operates within a very large footprint covering the Mid-Atlantic area, and this strategic location in Carroll County provides them convenient access to their customers using a well-developedwell-development highway network.”

Retro Environment’s warehouse has been in the building for four years.

The building features a newly renovated lobby, bathrooms and common area, as well as a free surface parking lot. Londontown Business Center is directly adjacent to MarylandMD Route 26, approximately 30 miles from Ddowntown Baltimore and 50 miles from Washington, D.C.

Other tenants in the building include Lee L. Dopkin, a plumbing supplies company; Hanes Geo Components, a landscaping supply company; and Pet Palette Distribution, a national distributor and wholesaler of pet products.

