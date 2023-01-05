PNC Hires Alison Coen to Lead Agency Loans

PNC Bank has bolstered its multifamily lending team with the addition of commercial real estate finance veteran Alison Coen, Commercial Observer can first report.

Coen, who spent the past year and a half at Greystone as a senior managing director in its commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) group, joined the Pittsburgh-based bank Tuesday as a senior originator in its agency finance division of PNC Real Estate, focused on the Southeast region. She will work out of the company’s New York office.

“Alison’s addition to the team reflects PNC Real Estate’s commitment to being an industry leader and top provider of conventional and multifamily financing to our clients and the communities in which we live and work,” Jennifer Chambless, PNC regional production manager, said in a statement. “We are confident that Alison’s experience in agency finance will help meet the growing housing needs of our clients across the Southeast.”

Coen joined Greystone in May 2021 and focused on CMBS, agency and bridge loan products. Prior to Greystone, Coen was a managing director at Barclays where she spearheaded more than $2.6 billion of conduit loans.

Before arriving at Barclays in 2014, Coen was a director at Natixis Real Estate Finance, where she worked as a CMBS and balance sheet loan originator. She also spent six years at Citigroup, working with the bank’s large loan securitization group as a loan originator before pivoting to CMBS in 2010 when the market relaunched on the heels of the Global Financial Crisis.

A University of Illinois graduate, Coen began her CRE career at AMLI, a Chicago-based apartment real investment trust, spending 10 years in accounting, property management and asset management functions. She then moved to Fitch Ratings where she was tasked with rating CMBS transactions.

