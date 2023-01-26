Pacific Life Insurance Refis Chicago Target-Anchored Retail Center With $40M Loan

By January 26, 2023 4:37 pm
The Edens Collection retail center opened in 2020. Photo: JLL

The Jaffe Companies nabbed a $40 million debt package to refinance a Chicago retail asset anchored by a Target store, the deal’s broker JLL announced Thursday. 

Pacific Life Insurance Company supplied the five-year, floating-rate loan on The Jaffe Companies’ Edens Collection, a 2020-built 142,740-square-foot shopping center property eight miles northwest of Downtown Chicago.  

SEE ALSO: SFR Operator Transcendent Electra Rebrands as ARK With $3B Pipeline Planned 

JLL’s Keith Largay and Christopher Knight brokered the deal.

“Despite a cautious capital markets environment, lenders recognized the value created by the development team at Edens Collection, which stands out as one of the essential, premier, urban infill retail centers on the north side of Chicago,” Largay said in a statement. 

Edens Collection is at 4601-4715 West Foster Avenue and is 94 percent leased. In addition to Target, tenants include Ross, Starbucks, LA Fitness, Five Below, Chipotle, Smashburger, May Nail Spa and Eyecare Services Partners.

Officials at Pacific Life and The Jaffe Companies did not immediately return requests for comment. 

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com 

 

