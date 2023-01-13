Coworking Operator to open 3-floor Location at 100 Biscayne

Coworking operator Mindspace is set to open its second Miami location, having signed a 10-year lease for 31,192 square feet at 100 Biscayne.

The three-floor outpost will accommodate 450 workstations. Last year, the Tel Aviv-based company signed a 30,000-square-foot lease at The Gateway at Wynwood building. Mindspace has 40 locations worldwide, including six in the U.S.

SEE ALSO: US Shopping Centers Saw Lowest Vacancy Rate in 15 Years in 2022

Both Miami locations are set to open this year.

“Our focus is on providing high-end hospitality and beautifully designed flex spaces,” Mindspace CEO and co-founder Dan Zakai said in a statement. “We are experiencing high demand in Miami, and this new location will give us the opportunity to serve businesses in the Downtown area.”

The lease brings 100 Biscayne, a 324,407-square-foot building, to 40 percent leased, according to RFR Holdings, led by controversial real estate investor Aby Rosen. Last year, the New York-based firm paid $81.1 million for the 30-story tower after the sellers, East End Capital and Australian investors Errol Dorfan and Kim Davis, fought over the asset in court.

Besides Mindspace, 100 Biscayne tenants include luxury behemoth LVMH, Italian luxury brand Bulgari, eyewear giant Luxottica, and Swiss watchmaker Hublot. CBRE’s Eric Groffman, Cameron Tallon, Joshua Gibbons and Emily Brais represented the landlord in the Mindspace transaction, while JLL’s Aaron Ellison, Jeff Gordon and Iker Belauste represented the tenant.

Julia Echikson can be reached jechikson@commercialobserver.com.