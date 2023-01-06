Evernest Expands Property Management Portfolio in Virginia  

Evernest, a national, full-service property management firm, has acquired Woodbridge, Va.-based RPM Direct.

The acquisition adds approximately 325 homes to Evernest’s Virginia portfolio of multifamily and single-family homes, and boosts the firm’s overall properties managed to more than 15,000 across the U.S.

“The aim of this acquisition was to expand our growth within Virginia and to take on a great portfolio managed by a stellar owner/operator and staff,” McKenna Keller, a spokeswoman for Evernest, told Commercial Observer. “Virginia became one of our core markets in June 2022 when we completed our largest acquisition to date, a merger with Dodson Property Management.”

That merger included portfolios in Richmond, Fredericksburg and several cities within Northern Virginia.

“With that strong and diverse portfolio in place, we planned to expand our Virginia footprint due to the economic growth across the commonwealth,” Keller said. “Virginia continues to grow in population, and we feel we can deliver a desirable product to very stable communities here. The RPM Direct acquisition represents the first step.”

Evernest will not be making any substantial changes to RPM Direct or the properties under management and is keeping the entirety of RPM Direct’s portfolio. But it will change the name and offer expanded services such as brokerage, rehab and HOA management services.

