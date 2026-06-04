A joint venture has checked into the Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve in Río Grande, Puerto Rico.

International private equity real estate firm Henderson Park and hospitality management company Pyramid Global Hospitality acquired the resort property for $190 million, Commercial Observer has learned.

The deal, announced Thursday, marks both Henderson Park’s and Pyramid Global Hospitality’s entries into the Puerto Rican hospitality market. The territory’s hotel market is considered one of the strongest in North America, counting a 25 percent increase in luxury hotel rooms since the start of 2024, according to CoStar data. Overseas arrivals to Puerto Rico were up 82 percent from pre-pandemic levels as of January 2026, according to recent data from Puerto Rico’s National Travel and Tourism Office, while the U.S. overall saw 17 percent fewer visitors.

The beachfront Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve sits on a private peninsula in Río Grande, and features 579 guestrooms, suites and villas. Amenities include four pools, 37,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, 14 dining and drink venues, a spa, a 27-hole golf course and sports courts.

The resort was previously acquired in 2019 by credit and real estate manager Monarch Alternative Capital in partnership with developer Royal Palm Companies and an affiliate of hotel manager Aimbridge Hospitality. The resort underwent a multimillion-dollar transformation and was rebranded the same year.

Monarch Alternative Capital, Royal Palm Companies and Aimbridge Hospitality did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The acquisition expands London-based Henderson Park’s portfolio to more than $5 billion worth of hotels, according to the Thursday announcement. The firm has invested more than $15 billion across property sectors since its 2016 founding.

“Puerto Rico represents a highly attractive institutional market, and we have long sought the right opportunity to establish our presence here,” Nick Weber, CEO and founder of Henderson Park, said in a statement. “We have found that in the Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve. This investment is supported by compelling fundamentals, including robust demand from the U.S., expanding airlift, favorable tax incentives, and strong market dynamics.”

It is unclear whether the JV was assisted by any brokerages or financial advisers in the deal.

Henderson Park’s prior partnerships with Pyramid Global Hospitality include several resort assets, including the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix and the Naples Grande Beach Resort in Naples, Fla.

Boston-based Pyramid Global Hospitality will manage operations at the Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve. The company’s portfolio features roughly 200 hotels and resorts across the U.S., the Caribbean and Europe.

The JV plans to undertake capital investments to upgrade the resort for group and leisure segments, according to the announcement.

“Our focus will be on supporting the resort associates who deliver the guest experience every day, while also applying the disciplined operations, leadership, and performance mindset our partners expect across this complex, destination‑driven resort,” Warren Fields, CEO of Pyramid Global Hospitality, said in a statement.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.