A 40,000-square-foot activity center for children will open this fall in the Financial District.

The nonprofit CompletePlayground inked a 15-year lease for space at the base of Tribeca Associates‘ 30 Broad Street to open its first location in September, said CompletePlayground founder Alex Reznik. The New York Post first reported news of the deal.

SEE ALSO: Incline Equity Partners Nearly Doubling NYC Offices in 101 Park Avenue Move

Asking rent was $250 per square foot for 3,500 square feet on the ground floor and $60 per square foot for space in the basement, mezzanine and second floor of the building, according to Colliers’ David Tricarico and Jake Horowitz, who brokered the lease for both sides.

Reznik, who owns the CompleteBody gym chain, said he jumped on the deal because of 30 Broad’s proximity to multiple subway lines and CompleteBody’s 10 Hanover Square location. Plus, the space’s previous use as a New York Sports Club outpost made it much cheaper to renovate, he added.

He hopes the gym’s dance, yoga and martial arts classes will benefit both his own two children and other kids in the neighborhood in need of indoor activities, which Tricario said the Financial District has plenty of.

“The location is great because it services the new clientele of Downtown [Manhattan] which is very family-oriented,” Tricarico said. “It’s located close to One Wall Street, which is a power retail space at the base of a luxury building, so this is like the next piece of the puzzle.”

Other tenants at the 50-story 30 Broad include media production company PS 260, architecture firm Woods Bagot and consultants Maximus Inc.

A spokesperson for Tribeca Associates did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.