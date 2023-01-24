Beauty PR Firm, French Skin Care Manufacturer Ink Deals at 261 Fifth Ave

A public relations firm and a skin care company have signed new office leases at 261 Fifth Avenue, a 25-story tower between East 28th and East 29th streets in NoMad, landlord Feil Organization announced.

Biologique Recherche, a French manufacturer of skin care products, renewed and expanded its footprint to 6,290 square feet in a prebuilt suite on the second floor, according to Feil. Asking rent for the space was $73 per square foot.

And Bold PR, which specializes in marketing for beauty brands, leased 6,195 square feet of prebuilt space to relocate from two blocks east at 450 Park Avenue South, Feil said. Asking rent was $68 a square foot.

Both leases were five-year deals.

Feil was represented in-house by David Turino. Greg Wang of JLL brokered the deal for Bold PR, while Barry Zeller of Cushman & Wakefield handled it for Biologique Recherche. Spokespeople for JLL and C&W didn’t immediately return requests for comment.

Aside from Biologique Recherche and Bold PR, digital bank Grasshopper Bancorp took 3,429 square feet at 261 Fifth Avenue, and floral design studio Fleurish NYC inked a deal for 3,110 square feet, Feil said.

“261 Fifth Avenue’s leasing momentum is further proof that its prime location along the 23rd to 30th street corridor and recent $20 million investment in upgrades and renovation is attracting tenants seeking premier office space,“ Andrew Wiener, head of office leasing at Feil, said in a statement. “Feedback on the prebuilt program has been tremendous, as evidenced by these leases.”

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.