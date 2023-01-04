Ad Agency R/GA Decamps Manhattan West for Chelsea

Advertising agency R/GA is leaving Manhattan West for GDSNY and Klovern’s boutique Chelsea office building 28&7, Commercial Observer has learned.

The firm signed a five-year lease for 17,360 square feet on the sixth and seventh floors of the new SOM-designed building at 322-326 Seventh Avenue, according to GDSNY. A spokesperson for the landlord declined to provide the asking rent for the space.

R/GA will relocate from 5 Manhattan West later this year.

Paul Amrich and Neil King of CBRE handled both sides of the transaction. A CBRE spokesperson didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

GDSNY and Klovern completed the 12-story property at 28th Street and Seventh Avenue earlier this year. The 105,000-square-foot structure features floor-to-ceiling windows and a black glazed terra-cotta facade.

“We are delighted to welcome R/GA to 28&7,” said David Roll, head of leasing at GDSNY.

“Creative agencies continue to be drawn to GDSNY’s properties in New York because of the emphasis on design and quality.”

The developers are also working on a 23-story building at 1245 Broadway and a 10-story office building at 118 10th Avenue in Chelsea.

