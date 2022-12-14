Vet Center Relocating in Baltimore Suburbs

Chesapeake Veterinary Referral Center (CVRC), made up of six separate practice groups, is relocating within Baltimore County.

The company has inked a 46,000-square-foot lease at 10626 York Road, a 58,903-square-foot flex building in Cockeysville, Md., a suburb north of Baltimore. It is relocating from 1209 Cromwell Bridge Road in Towson, also a Baltimore suburb. The move is expected next spring.

The Cockeysville property, owned by St. John Properties, is part of Yorkridge Center North, a 115,120-square-foot mixed-use business community that the company developed in 1988.

CVRC is a specialty veterinary hospital and emergency center, and will use the space to offer cardiology, surgery, internal medicine, neurology, eye care and rehabilitative services. It will also feature a 24/7 emergency clinic.

“This relocation is being driven by several factors, led by our need to have a significantly larger facility to serve our expanding patient load and the expiration of our current lease,” Sally Strange, co-manager with CVRC, told Commercial Observer. “St. John showed us several different buildings and retail centers in the north Baltimore County market and, after touring the locations, we chose Yorkridge Center North.”

Strange said one of the main reasons was the location will provide CVRC direct access to an extremely dense consumer market from the Baltimore area. The site’s free parking, nearby amenities and visibility from the highway were also major pluses.

Approximately 28,000 vehicles pass the site each day via York Road, and approximately 82,000 people reside within five miles, according to St. John Properties.

CVRC also has a 28,000-square-foot practice at 808 Bestgate Road in Annapolis, Md., and a 20,000-square-foot site at 10000 Old Columbia Road in Columbia, Md.

Matt Lenihan, senior vice president of leasing for St. John Properties, represented the landlord in the deal, while JLL’s Matt Haas and Kevin Haus represented the client.

