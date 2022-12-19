Signal AI Doubles Offices in Move to 440 Park Avenue South

External intelligence company Signal AI is doubling its offices to 11,140 square feet and moving its U.S. headquarters across Park Avenue South, Commercial Observer has learned.

The firm signed a lease for space at Samco Properties at 440 Park Avenue South, where it will move within the first quarter of 2023 from the 5,570 square feet it currently occupies at 443 Park Avenue South, according to tenant broker Transwestern.

Transwestern declined to disclose the asking rent or the length of the lease.

Signal AI dragnets the internet for data — crawling through news sites, social media, blogs, broadcasts and government documents — and sells its findings to business leaders, according to its website.

Chase Gordon and Rory Murphy of Transwestern represented Signal AI in the transaction while Brett Harvey from JLL negotiated on behalf of Samco. JLL did not respond to a request for comment.

“Signal AI’s new office is a terrific solution for the firm,” Gordon said in a statement. “The location is close to their clients and familiar to their team. Additionally, they will have a customized office that is designed to support their workflow and culture.”

The 19-story 440 Park Avenue South, at the corner of East 30th Street in the neighborhood north of Madison Square Park, was constructed in 1913 and was purchased by Samco in 2005, according to PropertyShark.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.