Nonprofit Puerto Rican Family Institute Takes Space in the Bronx

A social services nonprofit that serves working class families in the five boroughs has taken new space for a behavioral health center in the Bronx.

Puerto Rican Family Institute (PRFI) leased 5,000 square feet for 10 years at 1420 Stebbins Avenue, in the Crotona Park section of the Bronx, according to Tri-State Commercial Realty’s Dov Bleich. Asking rent was $45 a square foot.

PRFI will occupy the ground floor of a new seven-story, 73-unit apartment building. The organization provides mental health counseling, crisis prevention, residential care for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities, and family support services.

Bleich represented both the tenant and the landlord, Moses Freund of Vaja Group. He said in a statement he was happy to help PRFI “continue delivering these crucial services to the local communities and the people in need.”

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com