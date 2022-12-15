JLL Welcomes Ketan Patel to Hotels & Hospitality Group in DC

JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group has added hospitality veteran Ketan Patel to the firm as a managing director in the Washington, D.C., office.

In his new role, Patel will report to Kevin Davis, Americas CEO of the Hotels & Hospitality Group, and will focus on expanding the firm’s select service investment sales business and its presence in the mid-Atlantic region.

“JLL has always had tremendous brand recognition and a stellar track record in the hospitality industry,” Patel told Commercial Observer. “I saw this as an opportunity to leverage what the company has done and grow the select service investment sales business to another level nationally along with helping to enhance their mid-Atlantic presence.”

Patel has more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, 17 of which have been at brokerage firms, where he has completed more than 250 transactions across the U.S. He has completed both single-asset and portfolio transactions consisting of both full and select service hotels.

Over the past year, Patel executed on a variety of deals including everything from prominent full-service urban hotels to individual or portfolios of select service hotels. In total, he completed 40 transactions in 2022.

While he admits the markets have been challenging recently, Patel sees a great opportunity for the future and looks forward to continuing to build on the reputation of JLL.

“Given all of our service lines and intellectual capital, I feel we are uniquely positioned in the market to provide our clients best-in-class service and execution and truly positioned as a one-stop shop,” he said. “As we come out of this environment my goal is to make sure our clients think of us first for anything hospitality related.”

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.