Canyon Partners Real Estate is bolstering its executive team with the appointments of four veteran commercial real estate investment experts from inside and outside the firm.

Commercial Observer can first report that Canyon has hired Scott Swisher as a managing director and head of Western region credit originations; Adam Ostrowsky as a managing director of capital markets; Scott San Filippo as a senior director of bridge debt; and Spencer Schlee as a managing director and head of opportunistic equity.

Schlee has been at Canyon for 13 years, while San Filippo joined from the firm Heitman just last year. Swisher comes on board after 11 years at ACORE Capital, and Ostrowsky arrives after spending nearly eight years at Mack Real Estate Group.

Robin Potts, partner and chief investment officer at Canyon, praised each of the hires in prepared remarks, noting that each professional reflects an expertise that will serve the ongoing evolution of the firm.

“Adam and Scott bring deep market expertise, strong industry relationships, and significant execution experience that will further strengthen our real estate platform,” said Potts. “Their hirings, alongside Spencer’s expanded leadership role and Scott San Filippo’s continued buildout of our bridge lending capabilities, position us to capitalize on opportunities in both lending and opportunistic investing.”

Founded in 1991, Canyon Partners Real Estate now has $30 billion of assets. In just the last year, the firm has invested more than $3.1 billion of debt or equity into numerous asset classes in approximately 23 transactions spanning different national markets.

The firm has capitalized $24.6 billion of real estate assets since 2011.

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.