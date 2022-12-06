JLL Taps Kristy David to Advise Clients on Clean Energy Strategies

​​JLL has added Kristy David as a senior vice president with the firm’s Clean Energy and Infrastructure advisory team, based in Washington, D.C.

“I found several aspects of this role compelling, including JLL’s commitment to sustainability and the resources it has to back that commitment, the breadth and depth of the CE&I team’s experience in advising clients to achieve their energy sustainability goals, and Josephine Tucker’s leadership of and vision for the practice,” David told Commercial Observer. “In addition, JLL’s dedication to corporate social responsibility, diversity and ethics also aligned with my values.”

Her move to JLL comes just as some localities, like California, New York and D.C., are beginning to regulate energy efficiency standards for commercial buildings, as well as increased focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals throughout the industry more broadly.

In her new role, David will play a key part in advising public and private clients on achieving their clean energy sustainability goals with an emphasis on solar, wind, EV charging and energy storage. Her work is nationally focused.

In that capacity, she will be advising landlords and owners on making their portfolios more energy efficient and sustainable, as well as recommending clean energy transactions, such as buying a wind farm.

“My responsibilities will be centered on advancing JLL’s offerings in the renewable energy space through client-based transaction work and engaging new clients,” David said. “More specific responsibilities include conducting due diligence to evaluate the viability and bankability of renewable energy technologies, leading transaction advisory teams on deal structuring and negotiations, and advising public and private clients on clean energy solutions.”

Prior to joining JLL, David served as a vice president with Greengate LLC, where she advised on complex multisource financings and performed financial, market, credit and probabilistic analysis.

Over the last 15 years, David has provided advisory services on project financings, public-private partnerships, loan guarantees, complex co-financings, portfolio financings and expansion financings, focusing on the energy, infrastructure and transit sectors.

“During this time, I have helped borrowers, investors, and federal, state, and local agencies successfully close transactions for various renewable energy technologies,” she said.

As part of her new position, David will also help establish JLL and the CE&I group’s position as a sustainability and clean energy industry leader.

“JLL is in a unique position because it has the expertise to offer public and private entities multidisciplinary services across the project life cycle and to provide integrated services across the real estate, energy and transportation sectors,” she said. “As we know, the construction and operation of buildings account for a substantial percentage of greenhouse gas emissions. Fortunately, several economic and efficient strategies are available to address this issue.”

For example, sourcing renewable energy and implementing existing technologies that conserve electricity and water consumption in buildings not only benefits the environment but also reduces operating costs. The real estate industry understands this, David noted, and is helping to drive the sustainability initiative on a more extensive scope and across sectors.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.