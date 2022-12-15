J.F. Shea Snaps Up LA County Warehouse for $18M: Report

The real estate and construction company acquired the property, located in the industrial hotbed of east L.A. County, from pump manufacturer ITT Goulds, according to CoStar.

By December 15, 2022 10:57 am
reprints
Workers on forklifts move inventory.
Workers on forklifts move inventory. Photo: San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Real estate and construction firm J.F Shea Company has reportedly snapped up a warehouse in Los Angeles’ red-hot industrial market.

An entity tied to Shea has acquired 3951 Capitol Avenue in City of Industry, located roughly 15 miles east of Downtown L.A., from industrial pump manufacturer ITT Goulds Pumps for $17.9 million, a price below market rate, CoStar reported Tuesday. 

SEE ALSO: Faropoint Buys 3 Industrial Properties in the DMV for $19M

Representatives for J.F. Shea and ITT Goulds did not respond to requests for comment.

The warehouse spans 136,500 square feet and sits on a 287,000-square-foot lot in the almost-exclusively industrial City of Industry in the San Gabriel Valley, according to Los Angeles County property records. The site is blocks away from the Rose Hills Road exit on Interstate 605, known as the San Gabriel River Freeway.

The surrounding areas of east L.A. County and the neighboring Inland Empire have proven among the most in-demand industrial real estate markets in the nation — with e-commerce, supply chain and logistics tenants hungry for space in the nation’s second-largest metropolitan area and near the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

In turn, industrial landlords have flocked to the market for warehouses in Southern California. Recent deals have seen Nuveen pay more than $151 million for a fully leased, 337,000-square-foot distribution facility in La Mirada — nearly twice what the seller, Clarion Partners, paid for the property two years earlier — while Blackstone’s Link Logistics bought an 82,200-square-foot industrial building in Montebello for $29.3 million, or an eye-watering $356 per square foot.

In other Southern California industrial news, Rexford Industrial Realty obtained a $60 million loan from Capital One to refinance a portfolio of six properties in Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura counties, Commercial Observer reported Wednesday.

, ,
7120 Ambassador Road.
Sales  ·  Industrial
Washington DC

Faropoint Buys 3 Industrial Properties in the DMV for $19M

By Keith Loria
The former car wash at 315 Grand Concourse and 270 Walton Avenue.
Sales  ·  Land
New York City

South Bronx Development Sites Trade for $37M

By Rebecca Baird-Remba
Mercedes House.
Sales
New York City

Invesco Under Contract to Sell Mercedes House Resi Condo to Empire Capital: Sources

By Cathy Cunningham