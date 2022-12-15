NoHo is getting a little taste of Italian luxury.

High-end Italian retailer LuisaViaRoma inked a long-term deal for its flagship U.S. location in just over 13,000 square feet at 1 Bond Street, between Lafayette Street and Broadway, according to landlord broker Retail by Mona CEO Brandon Singer. Asking rent was $250 per square foot.

LuisaViaRoma will open up in 5,300 square feet on the lower level and 7,855 square feet on the ground floor of the six-story condominium building next year, replacing Blick Art Materials after it relocated to 443 Broadway in July, Singer said.

The mostly online LuisaViaRoma first dipped its toes in New York City’s retail scene in 2018 when it opened a nearly monthlong pop-up in Tribeca, but chose NoHo for its first permanent U.S. outpost thanks to its high foot traffic, Singer said.

“They wanted to be somewhere cool and different that’s still luxury,” said Singer, who brokered the deal for landlord 1 Bond LLC with colleagues Michael Cody, Max Kreinces and Suzanne Bernstock. “[1 Bond] has amazing frontage and an incredible location in a highly trafficked, cool street in NoHo, which is one of the hottest markets in New York for retail.”

The New York Business Journal first reported news of LuisaViaRoma’s NoHo deal.

DH Advisors’ Dan Harroch represented LuisaViaRoma in the lease. Harroch and a spokesperson for LuisaViaRoma did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.