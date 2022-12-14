Faropoint Buys 3 Industrial Properties in the DMV for $19M

By December 14, 2022 6:11 pm
reprints
7120 Ambassador Road. Photo: Faropoint

Faropoint, a Hoboken, N.J.-based real estate investment firm, is boosting its presence in the Washington-Baltimore region.

In three separate deals, the company acquired three industrial properties totaling approximately 160,000 square feet for a combined $18.6 million. 

The largest of the properties was an 81,650-square-foot one-story warehouse property at 9176 Red Branch Road in Columbia, Md., which was sold by a joint venture between Feldman Bergin Properties and Fortified Property Group.

High Street Logistics Properties sold 7120-7132 Ambassador Road, a 47,528-square-foot property in Milford Mill, Md.; while a joint venture between Grander Capital Partners and SilverCap Partners sold the 30,333-square-foot vacant building at 8361 Town Center Court in Nottingham, Md.

This is not their first deal in the region. Faropoint also added 6704 Curtis Court, a 58,883-square-foot property in Glen Burnie, Md., from a private investor earlier this year in a $10 million deal.

“We’re seeing tremendous investment opportunities in the Washington-Baltimore metro right now despite macroeconomic headwinds,” Kevin Dougherty, director of acquisitions at Faropoint, said in a prepared statement. “Despite surging debt costs, we are still seeing deals that we believe can provide attractive risk-adjusted returns.”

The transactions are the latest in Faropoint’s strategy of aggregating individual, last-mile warehouses near population centers, according to the company, including the Washington-Baltimore MSA. The region showed a record high net absorption and is one of the most economically diverse areas in the U.S., Faropoint cited, per last quarter’s data.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.

