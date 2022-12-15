Cyber Security Firm Volexity Expands Into Maryland

By December 15, 2022 5:04 pm
8455 Colesville Road. Photo: Edge

Volexity, a cyber security solutions company headquartered in Reston, Va., is expanding into Maryland, Commercial Observer has learned.

The company, which provides cyber security and digital forensics products and services, has inked a 2,620-square-foot lease at Argent Spring, a 225,000-square-foot office building in Silver Spring, Md.

Goodstone owns the 16-story building, having developed it in 1987.

Located at 8455 Colesville Road, the property’s second floor offers a full-service conference room facility, a coffee bar and an outdoor terrace. The building also features 1,000 covered parking spaces.

Edge represented the tenant in the deal. 

“Volexity selected this location for its proximity to amenities, such as restaurants and public transportation, as well as major roadways that provide staff with easy access to the building,” Kristin Rebeck, vice president of advisory services for Edge, told CO. “The company wanted a suite that offered a high-end look and feel. 8455 Colesville Road checked all the boxes.” 

The property is adjacent to the Silver Spring Metro station and is approximately eight miles from the center of Washington, D.C.  

JLL’s Danny Sheridan represented the landlord in the lease. 

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.

