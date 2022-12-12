Crowell & Moring Signs 71K-SF Lease at 2 Manhattan West

An international law firm is leaving 590 Madison Avenue and moving west.

Crowell & Moring signed a deal with Brookfield Properties for 71,000 square feet on two floors at 2 Manhattan West in Hudson Yards and will move once the office development opens in early 2023, the New York Post first reported.

The Washington, D.C.-based law firm has slightly smaller offices at 590 Madison and is relocating to 2 Manhattan West after doubling its New York City footprint in the past five years, according to Brookfield.

Brookfield did not disclose the length of the lease or the asking rent.

Glen McGorty, managing partner of Crowell & Moring’s New York office, said the decision to move was partly about the capacity it could get from the space.

“We want an office that speaks to the caliber of our clients, the sophistication of our matters, and the high level of client service that we deliver across our entire firm.” McGorty said in a statement. “We found an office where we can operate more efficiently, and which provides state-of-the-art space where we can collaborate with clients and one another seamlessly in a post-pandemic era.”

Crowell & Moring was represented by Michael Berg, Barbara Winter and Thomas Doughty of JLL. Brookfield Properties handled the deal in-house via Duncan McCuaig, Hayley Shoener and P.J. Massey along with Bruce Mosler, Robert Lowe, Josh Kuriloff, Ethan Silverstein, Matthias Li and Nicholas Dysenchuk from Cushman & Wakefield.

JLL and C&W did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

2 Manhattan West has seen significant leasing activity in recent months.

In September, Brookfield locked in a 283,000-square-foot deal with the D.E. Shaw Group, while the month prior KPMG signed the biggest lease of the year taking 450,000 square feet in the property.

In June, law firm Clifford Chance signed a 144,000-square-foot lease at 2 Manhattan West as well.

“The strong leasing momentum we have seen at Manhattan West, and across our New York portfolio broadly, is a clear testament to the top-tier quality, locations and amenities of our buildings which offer world-class office environments for our tenants,” McCuaig, executive vice president of leasing for Brookfield Properties, said in a statement.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.