Hedge Fund D.E. Shaw Moving to 283K SF at 2 Manhattan West

Hedge fund D.E. Shaw & Co. will upgrade its offices to 283,000 square feet at Brookfield Properties’ under-construction 2 Manhattan West, according to the landlord.

D.E. Shaw took eight floors of the 58-story Hudson Yards skyscraper to relocate its headquarters from 195,000 square feet at 1166 Avenue of the Americas, Bloomberg first reported.

A spokesperson for Brookfield declined to provide the terms of the deal but said it was a “long-term” lease.

D.E. Shaw has been headquartered at 1166 Avenue of the Americas since 2010 and renewed its space there in 2016, as Commercial Observer previously reported. It plans to move to 2 Manhattan West in 2024, according to Brookfield.

The 1.9 million-square-foot 2 Manhattan West will be the final addition to Brookfield’s $4.5 billion Manhattan West project and is slated to be completed in 2023. Brookfield previously signed deals with law firms Cravath, Swaine & Moore and Clifford Chance in the building, and last month accounting firm KPMG took 456,000 square feet in the skyscraper.

CBRE’s Timothy Dempsey, Roger Griswold, Munish Viralam and Marlee Teplitzky represented D.E. Shaw, while Bruce Mosler, Josh Kuriloff, Robert Lowe, Ethan Silverstein, Matthias Li and Nicholas Dysenchuk of Cushman & Wakefield handled it for Brookfield.

A spokesperson for CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A C&W spokesperson declined to comment.

