CRED iQ Hires New Director of Sales from MountainSeed

CRED iQ has tapped commercial real estate sales veteran Jeff Kurtz to help spearhead the young tech-focused firm’s expansion efforts, Commercial Observer can first report.

The 2-year-old company hired Kurtz as director of sales from MountainSeed, where he helped bring to market the CRE adviser’s analytics platform. Kurtz was head of analytics sales at MountainSeed and previously held similar roles at REIS, Oxford Economics and CompStak.

“Jeff’s commercial real estate knowledge and enterprise sales background really impressed us from the start,” Mike Haas, who co-founded CRED iQ with Bill Petersen in May 2020, said in a statement. “His eagerness to help communicate and implement customer feedback will be a key advantage for CRED iQ as we continue to launch new products for the CRE industry.”

Based in Radnor, Pa., CRED iQ provides data, analytics and valuation for commercial mortgage-backed securities loans along with Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae– supported debt on a monthly basis. It also tracks property data.

In March, CRED iQ announced a partnership with fellow proptech startup Cherre to integrate their CRE data platforms.

“I’m extremely excited to join this team and help CRED iQ grow,” Kurtz said in a statement. “What Mike and Bill have built is truly something special, and it’s only a matter of time before CRED iQ becomes an essential part of daily life for CRE and capital market investors. The CRE industry is starving for this type of technology and data, and CRED iQ is the firm that can deliver it.”

