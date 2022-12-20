Cole Haan Keeping 7K-SF Flagship at Rockefeller Center

The shoe still fits, apparently.

Cole Haan has extended its lease for its 7,000-square-foot flagship Rockefeller Center store at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, at the corner of East 50th Street and Fifth Avenue, which it has occupied for at least 20 years.

Tenant broker RCS Real Estate Advisors declined to disclose the length of the new deal or the asking rent in the Tishman Speyer-owned building, saying only that Cole Haan plans to make upgrades to the space. Tishman Speyer declined to comment.

“Rockefeller Center is one of the world’s premier destinations when it comes to retail,” Tom Linko, chief financial officer at Cole Haan, said in a statement. “[We] actually expect to improve the customer experience with some planned upgrades to the store.”

RCS’s Ivan Friedman negotiated the deal on behalf of Cole Haan while Tishman handled it in-house via Alissa Bersin.

Friedman said in a statement that the deal was “quintessential to RCS’s DNA” by creating a “win-win” for both Cole Haan and Tishman.

Cole Haan is one of several brands that anchor the Tishman Speyer’s retail tenant roster in the 19-building Rockefeller Center, which also includes Anthropologie, Boisson, Brooks Brothers, FAO Schwarz, Swarovski and Tiffany & Company.

