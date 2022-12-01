Avison Young Hires Kevin Swartz to NYC Debt and Equity Team

Avison Young has added veteran commercial real estate loan originator Kevin Swartz to its tri-state debt and equity finance team, Commercial Observer has learned.

Swartz, who previously spent four years as a managing director at BrightSpire Capital, will be charged with procuring debt and equity transactions in the New York City region, working with Avison Young’s tri-state debt and equity group co-leads Scott Singer and Andy Singer.

“At this stage in my career, I am energized by the opportunity to take on a more entrepreneurial role with Avison Young, and the partnership with Scott and Andy and their impressive team will catalyze my transition into brokerage,” Swartz said in a prepared statement.

In addition to helping to arrange deals with lenders, Swartz will also spearhead loan workouts and restructurings. He will work with the father-son Singer team, who joined Avison Young after the brokerage acquired their firm, The Singer & Bassuk Organization, last year.

“We have enjoyed a collaborative relationship with Kevin for more than 20 years, having closed several hundred million dollars of loans for clients together,” Scott Singer said in a statement. “We explored hiring Kevin several years ago, and our move to Avison Young’s dynamic platform created the ideal venue for him to join us now.”

Prior to BrightSpire Capital, Swartz held senior positions at Morgan Stanley, UBS and Wells Fargo. Swartz also worked as a consultant for owners during the 2008 financial crisis, executing more than $6 billion of loan workouts, extensions and discounted payoffs.

“Kevin’s proven ability to adapt to changing market conditions and to navigate complex situations makes him an invaluable addition to the team we are building and represents the investment we’ve made in New York’s capital markets,” Dorothy Alpert, principal and president of the tri-state debt and equity finance team, said in a statement.

