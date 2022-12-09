Amazon Commits $24M for Affordable Housing in Bethesda, Md.

By December 9, 2022 12:04 pm
reprints
Amazon's Catherine Buell. Photo: Mark Mahoney, Dream in Color Photography

Amazon has committed $24 million to fund 122 new affordable homes as part of Strathmore Square, a multiphase development on a Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority ground lease near the Grosvenor-Strathmore Metro Station in Bethesda, Md.

This new development, by Fivesquares Development and Aimco, will consist of a 1.2-acre public park, an expansion of the Strathmore Music Center, and new mixed-income housing, including a 220-unit building that broke ground this week.

SEE ALSO: Lincoln Property Refis Boca Rental With $108M From MetLife

“We are confident that it will be a national model of TOD (transit-oriented development) centered on arts, culture, open space and sustainable living — a community with a soul that will be brought to life by our partnership with adjacent Strathmore Music Center,” Andy Altman, principal and co-founder of Fivesquares Development, said at a groundbreaking for the project Thursday.

Thanks to Amazon’s funding, the developers will soon start the construction of two new high-rise buildings with 574 units, 122 being for those making 50 to 70 percent of area median income, which is currently $172,873 for a household of four.

“Strathmore Square brings this community a much-needed resource — transit-oriented affordable housing,” Catherine Buell, director of the Amazon Housing Equity Fund, said. “The partnership between the Amazon Housing Equity Fund, WMATA, The Strathmore and Fivesquares Development will also serve as a model for how to bring more transit-oriented, affordable housing to our communities for years to come. We’re grateful to be a part of this collaboration.”

This is just the latest investment as part of the Amazon Housing Equity Fund’s $2 billion commitment to create and preserve 20,000 affordable homes. In the D.C. Metro area alone, the fund has committed more than $990 million to help create or preserve more than 6,200 affordable homes. (The e-commerce giant is building its second headquarters in Northern Virginia.)

“This is not the first transit-oriented, affordable housing project Amazon has supported, and it certainly won’t be our last,” Buell said.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.

, , , , , ,
Aerial shot of Boca Raton.
Finance  ·  Refinance
Florida

Lincoln Property Refis Boca Rental With $108M From MetLife

By Julia Echikson
From left, Cedric Bobo of Project Destined, Larry Green of Cain International, Chris Meany of Wilson Meany, and Kevin Ratner of the Max Collective.
Finance  ·  Analysis
Los Angeles

Long on LA? SoCal Developers Discuss New Property Sales Tax, Housing Crisis

By Rey Mashayekhi
Finance  ·  Industry
New York City

Fresh From Qatar, Eric Adams Talks Up Creative Solutions for NYC’s Problems

By Emily Fu