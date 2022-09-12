Senior Housing Development Coming to Bethesda’s Strathmore Square

The Reserve at Strathmore Square. Rendering: ESL

Experience Senior Living is developing The Reserve at Strathmore Square, a 26-story, 300,000-square-foot senior living community in Bethesda, Md.

The property is part of master developer Fivesquares Development’s Strathmore Square, which will eventually include 2,000 residential units, approximately 35,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and a 1.25-acre central park. 

The Reserve at Strathmore Square will break ground at the end of next year, and will consist of 240 units composed of independent living, assisted living and memory care. 

“The uniqueness of this community comes from delivering high luxury for an aging demographic in an urban environment,” Phillip Barklow, president of Experience Senior Living, told Commercial Observer. 

Located near the Grosvenor-Strathmore Red Line Metro station, between the Metro parking garage and historic Rock Creek Park, The Reserve will provide housing catered specifically to seniors. 

One of the big appeals of the community is a focus on the arts and an emphasis on immersive culture and lifelong learning, according to Barklow. “The Reserve at Strathmore Square will incorporate a planned performing arts component to complement the focus on arts,” he said.

Other amenities include a pool, a pickleball court, a wellness suite with a smart fitness room, a spa, a professional salon and multiple dining venues.

“The Reserve at Strathmore Square will be unlike any other community in the area, enhancing senior living by creating ‘only at [Experience Senior Living]’ experiences that cannot be replicated by living at home, and we are honored to bring high-end, resort-like living to this remarkable new urban oasis,” Barklow said.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.

