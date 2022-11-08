Vape Shop Takes Last Spot at Gaithersburg Retail Center

Tobacco Hut & Vape, a smoking and vape shop with locations throughout Virginia and Maryland, has inked a 1,003-square-foot retail space at Gaitherstowne Plaza in Gaithersburg, Md., Commercial Observer has learned.

Divaris Real Estate represented the landlord, Milbrook Properties, which acquired the center this summer in a $24.5 million deal.

With Tobacco Hut’s 10-year lease, the 70,639-square-foot Montgomery County shopping center is now fully leased, according to Divaris.

Gaitherstowne Plaza features 21 stores, 291 parking spaces and two pylons, one on each cross street. Other tenants include Gabe’s, AutoZone, The Vitamin Shoppe and Sherwin-Williams, with the average tenancy more than 10 years.

The plaza is at 260 N Frederick Avenue, approximately 30 miles from Washington, D.C., and within minutes of Interstate 270. More than 36,000 vehicles pass by each day according to Milbrook.

Rob Gray and Joe Farina of Divaris represented the landlord in the deal. It was unclear who represented the tenant.

Requests for comment from both parties were not immediately returned.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.