Technomics Expands in Arlington 

Technomics, an employee-owned consulting firm, is expanding in Arlington, Va.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday that the company, which specializes in cost analysis, data management and data analytics, will invest $1.7 million in Arlington County, leasing an additional 10,000 square feet of space at 1225 South Clark Street.

Virginia successfully competed with Maryland, California and Washington, D.C., to be the site of the firm’s expansion, which will create 150 new jobs, the governor said. The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Arlington County to secure the project for the state.

“Virginia boasts the largest concentration of tech talent in the U.S., and Technomics is a prime example of how an educated and skilled workforce pipeline can contribute to the success of a business,” Youngkin said at a press conference. “In addition to talent, Arlington County provides strategic proximity to the company’s primary customers. We congratulate Technomics on this expansion and look forward to its continued growth trajectory in the Commonwealth.”

Technomics has been in the 15-story, 276,966-square-foot building, owned by JBG Smith, since 2015.

“In these financially challenged times, our federal clients need greater support to help them better manage their scarce resources,” Al Leung, president and CEO of Technomics, said at the press conference. “Because of its vicinity to many of our clients and employee-owners, Arlington County is the perfect location for our expansion.”

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.