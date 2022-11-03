Suit: JDS Didn’t Pay for Marketing Video for 888 Brickell

The developer of the luxury condo project at 888 Brickell Avenue in Miami hasn’t paid for a marketing video about the tower, according to a lawsuit.

Production company Wild Combination filed suit Wednesday in New York Supreme Court against 888 Brickell Owner LLC, an affiliate of JDS Development Group. The studio says the developer agreed to pay $178,275 in three installments in March and April of this year.

But after Wild Combination supplied a 60-second promotional video, the 888 Brickell owner went dark, the suit alleges, amounting to a breach of contract.

Michael Stern, founder and CEO of JDS Development Group, is the developer of the project and had initially partnered with Major Food Group to build a “Gatsby-inspired” condo tower at the site. It was to be branded MAJOR and the celebrated hospitality group would have managed all the food, beverage and lifestyle elements.

But Major Food Group was no longer involved as of July, yet is staying in the real estate game, according to Jeff Zalaznick, one of the three Major Food Group partners.

The project has been renamed 888 for its address. At 1,049 feet, it is set to become one of the tallest buildings on the Miami skyline.

Stern couldn’t be reached for comment, and the defendant had not filed a response in court as of Thursday.

Brooklyn-based Wild Combination refers to itself as “a creative studio.” The company is headed by Jacob Krupnick, according to New York corporate records.

Wild Combination said that 888 Brickell had paid as agreed on a $250,000 contract for an earlier video project.

Jeff Ostrowski can be reached at jostrowski@commercialoberserver.com.