Podcast Publisher Pushkin Expands at 5 Union Square West

Pushkin Industries has renewed its offices at 5 Union Square West and tacked on another 8,500 square feet.

The publisher of podcasts and audiobooks signed a 10-year lease to move to a direct deal with landlord GFP Real Estate for its original 6,000 square feet plus an additional 14,500 square feet, according to the tenant broker Avison Young.

Avison Young and GFP declined to provide the asking rent.

Pushkin had occupied the building, also known as the Springler Building, under a sublease with Knotel until the flexible office provider terminated its 23,475-square-foot lease, which it signed to a 10-year term in October 2017. It wasn’t immediately clear when Knotel vacated.

The company, named after Russian author Alexander Pushkin, was founded in 2018 by Malcolm Gladwell and Jacob Weisberg and produces podcasts including “Revisionist History” and “The Happiness Lab.”

“This deal was a win-win for both parties,” Avison Young’s Peter Gross said in a statement. “Ownership did a great job of understanding Pushkin’s needs and long-term objectives and were able to be flexible to achieve a deal. They recognized the strength and commitment Pushkin brings to their building and the area.”

GFP Real Estate was represented in-house by Matthew Colavita and did not respond to a request for comment.

